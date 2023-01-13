The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Virginia Progressive Prosecutor Won’t Prosecute Misdemeanors Including Hit-and-Runs

A progressive prosecutor in one of Virginia's largest counties says her office will no longer prosecute a number of misdemeanors, including reckless driving, petty theft, and hit-and-runs. The post Virginia Progressive Prosecutor Won't Prosecute Misdemeanors Including Hit-and-Runs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


