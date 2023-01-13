The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: McCarthy’s Big Announcement Is Going to Send Leftists Into Utter Panic: ‘The Public Should See’

January 13, 2023   |   Tags:

On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump called for supporters in Washington to exercise their constitutional rights to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” The Democrats used the events […] The post Watch: McCarthy's Big Announcement Is Going to Send Leftists Into Utter Panic: 'The Public Should See' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x