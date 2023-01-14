20-Year-Old Colorado College Tennis Player Dies Unexpectedly in His Sleep…

January 14, 2023

Well, here I am again, telling you about another tragic story of a young, seemingly healthy person who died unexpectedly. Sadly, while this isn’t “normal” it’s become the “new normal” in Biden’s Pfizer-controlled America. While healthy, young people all over the world are suddenly dropping like flies, the government and Big Pharma are still out there pushing this vaccine. Wouldn’t common sense tell you and “humanity” it’d be a good idea to pause the vax, and start a full-blown investigation into what’s going on? Yes, that’s what responsible people would do, but sadly, that’s not who we’re dealing with here.



