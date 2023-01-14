If You’re a Drunk Driver in TN and You Kill a Child’s Parent, Better Watch Out, State Has Big Plans For You…

January 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There’s a very clever new bill that’s just become law in Tennessee, and it seeks to curb drunk driving, by dipping into the pockets of offenders, for a very long time…The bill, which will force any drunk driver who kills a child’s parent, to pay child support for that child (or children) was started thanks to a grandmother in Missouri named Cecilia Williams, who is raising her two grandchildren after her son, his partner and their four-month-old baby were killed in a drunk driving crash. From Screenshot: Drinking and driving kills 28 people a day in the US— about one



Read More...