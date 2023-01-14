Kate Shemirani: Atherosclerosis, Blockages & Spike Proteins (Video)

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me for the latest on what is going on in the “death care” system in the UK, as well as providing information concerning atherosclerosis, blockages and spike proteins and how to maintain your body’s health for the glory of our Creator, Yahweh. You can help Kate as thanks for …



Read More...