McCarthy Responds To Possible Erasure Of Trump’s Impeachments!

January 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he would explore pursuing the erasure of impeachment from the record of the former president, who previously claimed that Donald Trump “bears culpability” for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Before their party took over the House, Republican House members had already proposed resolutions advocating for expungement, according to the Washington Post. At a press conference, the new speaker—whom Trump backed in his bid for the position—said that the party currently has other concerns. But I see why people would want to do it, he continued, “and we’d look at



Read More...