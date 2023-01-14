Watch: Hero Vet Tackles Violent Knife-Wielding Man Inside a South Carolina Walmart

January 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Another good guy springs into action and saves the day. This time it was a hero vet and father from South Carolina, who was just going to Walmart with his son, No biggie, right? A typical day in America… Little did he know that trip would end up changing his life, and saving the lives of probably many people that day. The Post Millennial reported that military veteran Demario Davis was amongst the crowd of people in the store, and upon seeing the assailant attempt to slash the customer, he told Fox News, “That’s when my military training kicked in.”



