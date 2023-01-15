25-Year-Old Doctor of Pharmacy Who Ran Multiple “Vaccine” Clinics Dies Suddenly

The rising cases of young and otherwise healthy people dying suddenly has claimed another victim with a promising future. According to End Times Headlines:

A 25-year-old doctor of Pharmacy died suddenly in Pittsburgh in December, just before her father was rushed to the ICU, loved ones say in a GoFundMe campaign. Dr. Lindsay Ann Heck, 25, died unexpectedly from an unknown cause on Dec. 20, 2022, as stated in her obituary.

Heck was heavily involved in vaccinating people. According to her obituary:

She was the valedictorian of her Class of 2016 at Tunkhannock Area School District. She then received a Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh in May of 2022, where she graduated summa cum laude. She was a fellow at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in the Community Pharmacy Practice Development and Research Fellowship. She loved teaching students, doing research, running multiple vaccine clinics and sharing her passion and knowledge with others.

As is invariably the case, we do not know if she was vaccinated for Covid-19 herself, nor do we know definitively that the jabs contributed to her sudden death. It is unlikely we will ever know for sure since the mounting cases of people dying unexpectedly almost never receive the proper medical investigation necessary to determine if the vaccines affected her heart or other organs that played a role in her death.

Considering the rapidly rising number of similar incidents of young people dying without a known cause, we will continue to ask what corporate media, most doctors, and government officials refuse to ask. Was it the jabs?

