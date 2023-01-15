Adam Schiff Admits Possible National Security Jeopardized With Biden Documents

You know it's bad when...

No lessor liar than Rep. Adam Schiff (R-Calif.), the now former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, admitted this morning that it's possible national security was jeopardized after President Joe Biden's lawyers confirmed classified documents were found in various locations.

"I don't think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts," the California Democrat said of the Biden documents when pressed by "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl about any national security risks.

"We have asked for an assessment in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents," Schiff said.

"I think we ought to get that same assessment of the documents found in the think tank as well as the home of President Biden. I'd like to know what these documents were. I'd like to know what the [intelligence community's] assessment is, whether there was any risk of exposure and what the harm would be and whether any mitigation needs to be done."

Of course, Schiff was quick to get back on track with the narrative, as echoing the media and most other Democrats, the Russia collusion hoaxer asserted that Biden’s and Trump’s cases are different because Biden, he said, is cooperating.

“The Biden approach was very different in the sense that it looks that it was inadvertent that these documents were at these locations,” Schiff said. “There was no effort to hold onto them, no effort to conceal them, no effort to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation.”

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff says he's "going to reserve judgment" on the Biden classified document scandal because it was probably "inadvertent" that Biden left classified documents lying around his office, garage, and home.#Democrat #Schiff #ClassifiedDocuments



via @RNCresearch pic.twitter.com/kq8k0f0pVU — TRUTH PUKE (@TruthPuke) January 15, 2023

It’s worth noting, however, that the National Archives had confirmed last year that Trump’s lawyers were cooperating with the agency before the FBI raided his Florida residence in August.