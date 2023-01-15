Mustangs to the Rescue

There are more than 70,000 books about World War II on Amazon so any claim about an "untold story" as the publisher blurb for Wings of War should be suspect. This short book by David Fairbank White and Margaret Stanback White recounts the impact of North American Aviation's P-51 Mustang on the success of the bombing campaign against Nazi Germany. In truth, it is a well-known tale recounted in many books, but for WWII buffs, it reminds one of the old joke: After the crash of 2008, a man kept calling his stock broker's office. When told for the 10th time that the man had committed suicide and asked why he kept calling, he replied, "I know, I just like the sound of it." And so it is with this story: To read about the incredible drama and triumphs of the war is just so gratifying that the new books keep coming. This one is a welcome addition to the field.



