The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Top GOP Rep Caught Using Fake Name? Eagle-Eyed Twitter Users Make Shocking Discovery in 2019 Clip

January 15, 2023   |   Tags:

People are now questioning Republican Rep. George Santos’s name in light of a video clip from 2019 that appears to show him using the name Anthony Devolder. The mystery surrounding […] The post Watch: Top GOP Rep Caught Using Fake Name? Eagle-Eyed Twitter Users Make Shocking Discovery in 2019 Clip appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x