After Witnessing Border Crisis In Realtime; NY Mayor Demands Help From Biden

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration has come under fire from New York City Mayor Eric Adams for failing to act and pass immigration reform to address the crisis of illegal immigration at the southern border while claiming there is “no room” in the city for the “migrants” being sent there. On January 15, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Adams paid a visit to the Texan border city of El Paso. While there, Adams delivered the remarks. Busloads of undocumented immigrants have recently been sent to Democratic-run sanctuary cities including New York, Washington, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles, which has put



Read More...