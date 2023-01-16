Alabama Star Basketball Player Charged With Capital Murder

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In connection with an early morning shooting on campus that killed a 23-year-old woman, Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder. Around 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, Miles was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail, a jail representative told ESPN. Miles, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., was no longer on the team, the institution announced in a statement on Sunday. The incident happened early on Sunday morning, according to Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy, in the Strip off University Boulevard close to campus. He said that Birmingham resident Jamea



Read More...