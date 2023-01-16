Brickbat: Judge Not

Former Monroe County, Arkansas, judge Thomas Carruth was charged with three counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of bribery, one count of making false statements, and one count of obstruction of justice. Federal prosecutors say Carruth solicited sex from a defendant's girlfriend in exchange for making the charges against her boyfriend move more quickly through the judicial system.

