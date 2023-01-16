Cali Mother of 4 Posts “Hiking Safety Message” on FB Just Moments Before She Slid Off The Mountain to Her Death

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This is a really sad story. I know a lot of social media influencers get a bad wrap, but I don’t think that’s always fair. There’s a lot of really amazing people out there sharing their passions with us in a really thoughtful and helpful way. And I think this California woman, who was a mother of 4 and an adventurous hiker, was doing exactly that. Sadly though, she died doing what she loved so much. Just moments after posting a video, this poor mother slipped on an icy mountain and plunged to her death. Watch: Hiking was her passion…



Read More...