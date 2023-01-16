The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Content Warning: Passenger on Doomed Nepal Flight Livestreamed the Moment Everything Went Wrong

A plane crash Sunday near the resort town of Pokhara, Nepal, is the deadliest the country has experienced in 30 years, according to multiple reports. In the aftermath of the […] The post Content Warning: Passenger on Doomed Nepal Flight Livestreamed the Moment Everything Went Wrong appeared first on The Western Journal.


