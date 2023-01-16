The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Distasteful Masterclass In Hypocrisy”: Elites Swarm Davos In Private Jets To Discuss Climate Crisis

The annual conference of the World Economic Forum begins today in Davos, Switzerland. Global elites landed in luxurious private jets over the last few days in airports around Davos to discuss important global challenges, such as climate change, behind closed doors. 

"The rich and powerful are swarming to Davos to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors using the most unequal and polluting form of transport: private jets," Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner for Greenpeace's European mobility campaign, told news website Politics.co.uk

Greenpeace International published a new report that showed 1,040 private jets flew in and out of airports around Davos for last year's meeting, causing CO2 emissions from private jets to increase four times more versus a weekly average.

"Given that 80% of the world's population has never even flown, but suffers from the consequences of climate-damaging aviation emissions, and that the WEF claims to be committed to the 1.5°C Paris Climate Target, this annual private jet bonanza is a distasteful masterclass in hypocrisy. Private jets must be consigned to history if we are to have a green, just and safe future for all. So-called world leaders must lead by example and ban private jets and useless short-haul flights," added Schenk.

WEF hopes to tackle what they believe is a climate crisis plaguing the world despite most attendees arriving by private jets, which are the most polluting mode of transport per passenger

And motorcades of WEF attendees were spotted in gas-guzzling SUVs and high-end sedans. 

Meanwhile, climate protesters spent Monday morning blocking at least one airport used by the super-rich. 

"Davos has a perfectly adequate railway station, still these people can't even be bothered to take the train for a trip as short as 21 km. Do we really believe that these are the people to solve the problems the world faces?" Schenk said.

And remember, these elites will discuss how to reshape the world while guarded by soldiers and private security forces.

The fact that WEF attendees arrive in droves of private jets only to discuss the climate crisis is hypocrisy at its finest. If there was actually a crisis, wouldn't these so-called climate warriors take public transportation to save the planet? Maybe the crisis that WEF promotes is just manufactured hype. 

