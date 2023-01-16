It Appears Something Very Strange Was Going On Inside Biden’s Delaware Home While Hunter Was Living There…

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, I have a million-dollar question for today, so make sure you put on your thinking caps on nice and tight, because I promise, this one is a doozy. So, as you know by now, Joe Biden is up to his neck in classified documents. Apparently they’re everywhere at his Delaware home. At this point, there’s so many of them, that I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bidens were wrapping their Christmas presents in “top secret” documents. And many liberal experts are worried that this scandal will destroy Biden politically, (he’s already destroyed, but that’s besides the point) because we



Read More...