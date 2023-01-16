The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

IT WAS ALL PLANNED: Tactical Commander for US Capitol Police Admits During Testimony That “Agitators” Who Were “Highly Trained” Ripped Down Fencing Prior to Protest at US Capitol on Jan. 6

January 16, 2023   |   Tags:

The post IT WAS ALL PLANNED: Tactical Commander for US Capitol Police Admits During Testimony That “Agitators” Who Were “Highly Trained” Ripped Down Fencing Prior to Protest at US Capitol on Jan. 6 appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x