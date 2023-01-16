Lies then? Or lies now?

January 16, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Dr. Leana Wen, reports the New York Post, has stated that COVID-19 (beer flu) deaths were “overcounted” by the medical community. That many people died “with COVID” and not “from COVID.”

This news comes as no surprise to us here at TPOL. We saw that happening from almost the very beginning. Some examples stick in our memories from Colorado. First, a “park ranger” in Cortez (that is, a vagrant who often slept under a picnic table in city parks near liquor stores) who was listed as dying from the dreaded flu when the autopsy (as conducted and confirmed by the County Coroner) determined he died from alcohol poisoning (in excess of 0.4%!). But the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) changed the death certificate to read as death from COVID-19. And the motorcyclist who was beheaded in the traffic accident which killed him also was listed as a COVID-19 death.

But now, “2-1/2 years too late” as many CNN viewers and NY Post readers noted, this infamous doctor has determined that this common reporting was in error and “overcounting.” In other words, potentially as many as 40% of the supposed 1.1 million Americans who were “killed” by the CCP-assisted virus, might actually NOT have died from it. That is 440,000 deaths.

If you believe this Dr. Wen now. Her record is abysmal – that is, to anyone but the health totalitarians and the current regime (and the last one, too) in DC and most of the States. Including, at one time, the regimes in States like Florida and Texas now praised for their “staunch defense” of liberty. (They just changed their tune more quickly than the States like California and Michigan.) She was a strong advocate for multi-level masking, mandated vaccination of everyone over age 12, and demonizing the unmasked and unvaccinated as monsters. She was in big with the media, the medical establishment, the health bureaucracy, and the White House.

Now we know she was lying, exaggerating, spouting propaganda and lies then. So why do we want to believe her now?

Yes, her statement matches the data that has been produced around the world by (more) honest people – the data that libertarians like Tom Woods and many others have been sharing. And for which they have been condemned and condemned and condemned by the mainstream media, the medical and health “communities” and totalitarians. And of course, the politicians.

Especially since I could find nothing in her latest pronouncements that sounded anything like an apology – much less repentance for what she has done for two and a half years!

She is, of course, a “political scientist.” No, not scientist who studies politics or teacher of political science. But the kind of political scientist that was so common in Communist and Fascist regimes. Her ethics, her morals are not “suspect” – they are evil: unethical and immoral. She was part of a medical establishment that once more (in history) demonstrated that government is worthless for its stated objectives of protecting the people (much less their liberty).

She was and is (for now, at least) a part of the medical establishment and its co-conspirators who are directly responsible for millions of deaths in these States and around the world. Not deaths from the beer flu, but deaths due to isolation and depression, and failure to deal with treatable diseases and even injuries. Because of the pandemic panic and the vicious lockdowns. And increasingly, due to the economic “downturn” which was the result of the government actions of the last 2.5 years.

Blood is on her hands, as it is on the hands of Faucet, Biden, yes, and Trump and De Santos and Abbott. And any government official and bureaucrat and worker who went along with them.



Read More...