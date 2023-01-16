London Officer Faces 24 Counts Of Rape; Officials Feel More Victims Could Come Forward

One of the worst sex offenders in Britain is a serving member of the Metropolitan Police in London who has committed so many crimes, including 24 counts of rape. According to police, more victims may still come forward. According to the Times of London, David Carrick has admitted guilt to more than 80 crimes that were the subject of 49 indictments. It was alleged that twelve women were attacked during a 17-year period. According to prosecutors, the 48-year-old used his authority as a police officer to reassure women that they would be secure with him before pressuring them to keep



