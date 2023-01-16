The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Long Live the Intifada’: University of Michigan Student Group Calls for Israel’s Destruction

An anti-Israel student group at the University of Michigan on Thursday marched through campus praising violent attacks in the Jewish state and calling for Israel's destruction. The post 'Long Live the Intifada': University of Michigan Student Group Calls for Israel's Destruction appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


