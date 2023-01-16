Report: Activist Greta Thunberg Removed And Hauled Away During Protest

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Climate activists have gathered in Luetzerath, Germany, for at least two years to protest the proposed demolition of the community to make way for the expansion of a nearby coal mine. This past weekend, the maybe most well-known climate activist of our time visited the North Rhine-Westphalia location to show support before being arrested by police, purportedly for refusing to leave. According to Politico, Greta Thunberg, 20, initially appeared at a rally outside of Luetzerath on Saturday to stand with other protesters opposing the growth of the Garzweiler coal mine and denounce the “shameful” agreement between mine authorities and



Read More...