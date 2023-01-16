SF Committee Believes Awarding $5 Million For Each Black Person Will Satisfy Reparations Requirement

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This could be a wonderful moment to visit San Francisco if you’re Black and have ancestors who were slaves before 1865. The city’s reparations committee has suggested awarding a lump-sum payment of $5 million to each Black person who satisfies the requirements, along with a slew of financial advantages such as a guaranteed income of $97,000 for at least 250 years and the repayment of all outstanding debts (both personal and educational). According to the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee’s December 2022 report, which was distributed over the weekend to Bay Area news outlets, “San Francisco can redress



