The Walls Actually Are Closing in On Joe…GOP is Now Going After His Biggest Secret Yet…

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden’s Delaware house is like a catch-all for classified documents, apparently. Everywhere you look, there’s another pile of classified documents stashed away in Joe’s beach house. And the political fallout is huge. But if Joe thought things were bad now, wait until he gets a load of this latest problem creeping up on him…As we know, Biden has done everything he can to keep the visitors who come to his Delaware house a secret… But now, thanks to all of those documents, Joe’s secrets are about to be made public… AP reported that newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday



Read More...