Transparency is Now Redefined

January 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden and his administration are transforming our country, setting new standards, and redefining essential parameters. We have seen how it is more important to have diversity in our leaders and staff than competence. We have the elderly, people of color, gays, transgender people, and even cross-dressers from the President to Directors in our Nuclear […]



Read More...