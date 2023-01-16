[VIDEO] Whistleblower Reveals Who He Believes Was Responsible for Fires at US Food Plants

You’ll recall that not too long ago, there were a lot of fires breaking out at US food plants across the country. There were also a lot of theories floating around about why this was happening. And in the midst of those theories, fact-checkers quickly came out and stated that the fires were perfectly normal and had nothing to do with any “government conspiracy theories.” From Reuters: Social media users are sharing the claim that there is a planned increase in fires at food processing plants to purposefully create food shortages. However, there is no evidence to support this claim.



