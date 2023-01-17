The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: A Real Ninja

January 17, 2023
The Denver sheriff's office has suspended Deputy Daniel Rodriguez for 10 days, with seven of them suspended, for using excessive force on a man being booked into the jail. Rodriguez reportedly broke the man's wrist with nunchucks when the man fought with deputies. The sheriff's office has also barred deputies from carrying nunchucks.

