Brickbat: A Real Ninja

January 17, 2023 | Tags: REASON

The Denver sheriff's office has suspended Deputy Daniel Rodriguez for 10 days, with seven of them suspended, for using excessive force on a man being booked into the jail. Rodriguez reportedly broke the man's wrist with nunchucks when the man fought with deputies. The sheriff's office has also barred deputies from carrying nunchucks.

