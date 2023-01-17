Edward Dowd Reveals Who He Thinks Is Behind “Vaccine” Turmoil (Hint: It’s NOT Big Pharma)

January 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Ask your average “normie” what is driving the push for universal vaccinations that has permeated American society for two years and there will be two prominent answers. One will be government and its desire to “help” the people by somehow bringing an end to Covid despite the acknowledged fact that the jabs don’t stop infection or transmission. The other prominent opinion is to blame Big Pharma and its greedy ambitions.

Wall Street analyst Edward Dowd doesn’t think either is truly behind the push. Sure, they’re both playing their part, but Dowd thinks this really comes down to the machinations of the globalist elites and the central bankers who had a major problem that only a massive societal upheaval could solve. Whether they lucked into the pandemic or if they helped to manufacture it as a “Plandemic,” we may never know. But Dowd is convinced they’re the ones behind it all. Considering he spent nearly a decade with BlackRock and has had his analytical brain on the case for two years, I trust his assessment.

We will discuss these things and much more on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show. We’ll also discuss his amazing book, Cause Unknown, which dives into the statistical anomalies surrounding Covid-19, the vaccines, and excess deaths. His book poses, the question, “What is killing healthy young Americans?”

2020 saw a spike in deaths in America, smaller than you might imagine during a pandemic, some of which could be attributed to COVID and to initial treatment strategies that were not effective. But then, in 2021, the stats people expected went off the rails. The CEO of the OneAmerica insurance company publicly disclosed that during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, death in people of working age (1864) was 40 percent higher than it was before the pandemic. Significantly, the majority of the deaths were not attributed to COVID.

A 40 percent increase in deaths is literally earth-shaking. Even a 10 percent increase in excess deaths would have been a 1-in-200-year event. But this was 40 percent.

And therein lies a story – a story that starts with obvious questions: What has caused this historic spike in deaths among younger people? What has caused the shift from old people, who are expected to die, to younger people, who are expected to keep living?

It isn’t COVID, of course, because we know that COVID is not a significant cause of death in young people. Various stakeholders opine about what could be causing this epidemic of unexpected sudden deaths, but “Cause Unknown” doesn’t opine or speculate. The facts just are, and the math just is.

The book begins with a close look at the actual human reality behind the statistics, and when you see the people who are represented by the dry term Excess Mortality, it’s difficult to accept so many unexpected sudden deaths of young athletes, known to be the healthiest among us. Similarly, when lots of healthy teenagers and young adults die in their sleep without obvious reason, collapse and die on a family outing, or fall down dead while playing sports, that all by itself raises an immediate public health concern. Or at least it used to.

Ask yourself if you recall seeing these kinds of things occurring during your own life – in junior high? In high school? In college? How many times in your life did you hear of a performer dropping dead on stage in mid-performance? Your own life experience and intuition will tell you that what you’re about to see is not normal.

The post Edward Dowd Reveals Who He Thinks Is Behind “Vaccine” Turmoil (Hint: It’s NOT Big Pharma) appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...