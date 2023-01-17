John The Baptist Invited To Speak At World Economic Forum On Benefits Of Eating Locusts
January 17, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
DAVOS — World Economic Forum President Børge Brende personally invited John the Baptist to speak at their annual meeting Tuesday after uncovering his propensity for eating disgusting bugs and owning nothing while being happy. The unkempt prophet, who arrived dressed in camel's hair, was the key speaker in a discussion about the benefits of eating locusts.
