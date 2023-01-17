Maryland’s Larry Hogan Leaves Office More Popular With Democrats Than Republicans

January 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Larry Hogan is finishing his tenure as Maryland's governor Wednesday with higher favorability among Democrats than his own party's voters, raising questions about the potential presidential candidate's 2024 prospects. The post Maryland's Larry Hogan Leaves Office More Popular With Democrats Than Republicans appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...