Rep. Sheila Jackson Leigh Proposes Silencing Free Speech Of Whites Who Criticize Minorities, Making It A Federal Crime

January 17, 2023
No media coverage of the blatantly racist, Nuremberg-style measures moving through Congress. The primary function of Senators and Representatives “shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation to support this constitution.” Jackson Lee’s legislation is a grotesque violation of our first amendment rights.We have no Constitution. When are these traitors going to be held to account? …


Tags: ,
