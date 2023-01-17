Rep. Sheila Jackson Leigh Proposes Silencing Free Speech Of Whites Who Criticize Minorities, Making It A Federal Crime
January 17, 2023 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYNo media coverage of the blatantly racist, Nuremberg-style measures moving through Congress. The primary function of Senators and Representatives “shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation to support this constitution.” Jackson Lee’s legislation is a grotesque violation of our first amendment rights.We have no Constitution. When are these traitors going to be held to account? …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments