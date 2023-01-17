[VIDEO] Trump’s Attorney Says There’s More to Biden’s Classified Docs Scandal, “They’re Hiding Something…”

January 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, shockingly enough, they didn’t find more classified docs stashed all over Joe Biden’s house yesterday. That’s a miracle. We stand about 4 stashes of docs at this point. One stash in his office, one in his garage, one in is library, and another stash of 5 docs somewhere else in his disorganized and filthy house. It’s just a total mess. These people clearly live a disheveled life. So, what’s really going on with the Biden classified docs scandal? Well, there are a ton of theories floating around. Many people, like Tucker Carlson, believe the Dems are doing this to



Read More...