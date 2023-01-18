The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Approving Mass Mail-In Balloting, California Loses 10 Million Ballots In November Midterms

January 18, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
mail in ballotThe 2022 midterms were the first major elections to occur in California after the Golden State approved all-mail voting in September 2021. Under the new system, all registered voters in the state are automatically mailed a ballot for each election cycle (Californians can still opt to vote in person if they wish). But during California’s […]


Tags: , ,
