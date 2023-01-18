Award-Winning Chef Suddenly Dies at 48 – Emotional Tributes Show How Well-Respected He Was

January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An award-winning chef is being mourned by Scotland’s culinary community after his unexpected death at 48. Gary Goldie’s family emphasized that he died suddenly in a statement provided to Scotland’s […] The post Award-Winning Chef Suddenly Dies at 48 - Emotional Tributes Show How Well-Respected He Was appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...