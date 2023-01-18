Biden’s Desperate Search For Weapons For Ukraine

January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden Administration has just announced that it must dig into weapons it had stored in Israel and South Korea to shovel into the black hole known as Ukraine. Meanwhile the US Secretary of Navy has said that the US Administration is soon going to have to decide whether to arm Ukraine or arm the US. Also today...Biden's lawyers are back in court trying to reinstate the airline mask mandate! Today on the Liberty Report:



