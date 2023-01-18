The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Enough is Enough’: Families Urge Biden Admin to Bring Home Americans Detained in China

January 18, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Katherine Swidan, whose son Mark has been imprisoned in China for over 10 years, has not seen even a photograph of him over the last decade. The last time she heard his voice was in 2018. The post 'Enough is Enough': Families Urge Biden Admin to Bring Home Americans Detained in China appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


