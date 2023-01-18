‘Enough is Enough’: Families Urge Biden Admin to Bring Home Americans Detained in China

January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Katherine Swidan, whose son Mark has been imprisoned in China for over 10 years, has not seen even a photograph of him over the last decade. The last time she heard his voice was in 2018. The post 'Enough is Enough': Families Urge Biden Admin to Bring Home Americans Detained in China appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...