FACT CHECK: Gavin Newsom Says California’s Rainstorms Are ‘Proof That the Climate Crisis Is Real’

January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

While Gavin Newsom and others are treating the string of storms as unprecedented, California has a long recorded history of extreme droughts, rains, floods, fires, and mudslides. The push to blame climate change for every twist and turn in the weather ignores the state's history. The post FACT CHECK: Gavin Newsom Says California's Rainstorms Are 'Proof That the Climate Crisis Is Real' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...