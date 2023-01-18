Kamala Harris To Travel To Florida To Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of Roe V Wade Decision

January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Following last summer’s decision that overturned the precedent set by Roe, Vice President Harris will make remarks in Florida on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, hoping to bring attention back to abortion rights. Harris will visit Florida to draw attention to the administration’s initiatives to defend reproductive rights and access to abortion, where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) passed a restriction on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy into law last year. A White House official described the vice president’s planned remarks as “the vice president will argue for national legislation to



Read More...