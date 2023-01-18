Photos Place Hunter Biden in Corvette at Site of Classified Docs in July 2017
January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Photos from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop show that the scandal-plagued First Son had access to the Corvette that President Joe Biden kept in the garage where he improperly stored top secret government documents. The post Photos Place Hunter Biden in Corvette at Site of Classified Docs in July 2017 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments