REPORT: Biden’s Preparation For Upcoming 2024 Campaign Unchanged By Classified Documents Saga

January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Despite a self-inflicted classified documents crisis that has energised the GOP and placed President Biden’s campaign staff on the back foot, he is still on schedule to announce his reelection intentions in the coming weeks. Nothing has changed, according to a person acquainted with the preparations for the president’s upcoming 2024 campaign, and it is still very much in the works. After the State of the Union address on February 7, according to numerous individuals familiar with the preparations for the election, Biden plans to announce his desire to run for re-election. A formal announcement would be made closer to



Read More...