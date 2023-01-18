Since Biden Inauguration, Anonymous Chinese Donors Poured Millions Into University That Houses His Think Tank

January 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Since President Joe Biden took office in 2021 anonymous Chinese donors have poured millions of dollars to the university that houses President Joe Biden’s think tank, where at least 10 classified documents were identified. The post Since Biden Inauguration, Anonymous Chinese Donors Poured Millions Into University That Houses His Think Tank appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...