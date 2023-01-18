Video Evidence Suggests Greta Thunberg Detainment In Germany May Have Been Staged

Greta Thunberg, the manufactured political product of her activist parents and a climate change regime desperate for a literal poster child, has never been one for sincerity. Mostly known for her ability to conjure drama and gain attention from the mainstream media rather than any displays of scientific knowledge or skill in debate, Thunberg's antics often appear to be more about herself than any legitimate concern for the environment. Recent events in Germany suggest that her M.O. has not changed.

During a protest over the expansion of a coal mining operation in Germany, Thunberg was apparently "detained" by police, sending climate change activists into a fury on social media. Images of Thunberg smiling as she was carried away by law enforcement were circulated widely by the media. However, other video footage of her interactions with police and reporters on the scene show that the arrest may have been staged for the cameras.

Yes, the Greta Thunberg arrest was staged for the establishment media.



pic.twitter.com/UtuRv0c2fD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2023

Strangely, Thunberg was carried by at least three officers (possibly for dramatic effect), then police stop instead of taking her directly to a vehicle. Journalists appear to be laughing along with Greta and an unidentified plain clothed man who presented a bodyguard posture as police posed with her for the cameras, holding her as if dragging her away, while actually standing still. She then walks calmly along with officers without needing to be carried. Reuters reported that Thunberg was released from custody after an "identity check," which makes little sense given they already knew exactly who she was.

A staged event would explain Thunberg's big smile and the short duration of her detainment.

The suspicious scenario is reminiscent of two other young women famous for making everything about themselves, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, who both pretended to be handcuffed during what looked like a well planned arrest over their "protest" for abortion rights.

It should be noted that Europe and Germany in particular have been struggling with spiking inflation in energy prices due to monetary devaluation as well as sanctions against Russian natural gas, which originally made up around 40% of German resources. Coal plants and nuclear power plants across the EU are now relied upon to help close the gap in energy shortages and relieve the public's financial distress. There are no green energy alternatives reliable enough to support Europe's needs.