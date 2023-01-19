Emails Show CDC Policed COVID Speech on Facebook. Live with Robby Soave, Nick Gillespie, and Zach Weissmueller

What do the confidential emails obtained by Reason's Robby Soave reveal about the relationship between Facebook and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)? The social media giant's moderators were "in constant contact with the CDC, and routinely asked government health officials to vet claims relating to the virus, mitigation efforts such as masks, and vaccines," writes Soave.

Join Soave and Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller for a live discussion of the documents this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Watch and leave questions and comments on the YouTube video above or on Reason's Facebook page.

