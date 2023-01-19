The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Following Twitter Files Bombshells, “The Facebook Files” Show the CDC Dominated Big Tech Through Narrative Control

The 1st Amendment is crystal clear. Government may not quash free expression of American citizens. That doesn’t just mean directly. Pressuring private organizations to engage in censorship is an unambiguous breach of our 1st Amendment rights.

The Twitter Files have revealed the depths to which our government is willing to go to stifle Americans illegally, but those depths may have been exceeded on Facebook and Instagram. A recent thread by Reason’s Robby Soave revealed some shocking engagements of censorship between our government and the social media giants:

Here’s their livestream on ReasonTV:

