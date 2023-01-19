The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

George Washington University Professor Accused of Anti-Semitism Says Zionism Is a Mental Illness

January 19, 2023   |   Tags:

A clinical psychology professor at George Washington University teaches that Zionism is a mental illness and claims Jews commit "violence" against every Palestinian they meet. The post George Washington University Professor Accused of Anti-Semitism Says Zionism Is a Mental Illness appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x