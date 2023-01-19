Rumors Swirling Alec Baldwin Will Be Criminally Charged TODAY in “Rust” Killing

January 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

New Mexico prosecutors will announce today if Alec Baldwin will be held criminally liable for shooting and killing 44-year-old mother Halyna Hutchins during the filming of his low-budget, cruddy western movie called “Rust.” The news is supposed to come down this morning at around 9am Mountain Time. Right now the rumor mill is working overtime will all sorts of “insiders” claiming Baldwin will be charged. But people like Greg Kelly from Newsmax, is hesitant to think a beloved anti-Trumper could go down that hard… Dangerous madman Alec Baldwin KILLED A WOMAN, SHOT HER DEAD a year ago, and the FAKE



Read More...