The Persecution Of The Christian Church Is Real – This Man Is Doing Something About It (Video)

Christians are being persecuted, even unto death, in foreign lands. These united States of America are also seeing the beginnings of such persecution. Judd Saul with EquippingThePersecuted.org joins me to inform people about what is going on among Nigerian Christians and what he and his organization are doing about it, and it is nothing like …



Read More...