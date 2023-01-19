The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

There Have Been 9 Attacks On The US Energy Infrastructure… & That’s Just Since November!

January 19, 2023   |   Tags:
We have been reporting on several of the attacks and sabotaging of power plants in these united States.  Did you know that since November 2022, there have been at least 9 attacks on our energy infrastructure?  Do you think this is by accident or orchestrated by the domestic terrorists in Washington, DC? Marie Hawthorne has …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x