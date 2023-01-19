U.S. Hits $31 Trillion Debt Ceiling; Treasury Sec To Respond With “Extraordinary Steps” To Prevent Bond Default

January 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Thursday, the United States reached its $31.38 trillion debt ceiling, prompting the Treasury Department to take “extraordinary steps” to prevent bond default. In a letter to members of Congressional leadership on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explained how the United States had surpassed the debt ceiling. According to Yellen, the Treasury Department won’t be able to meet the obligations of some assets, like the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund. A “debt issuance suspension period” was put in place by her from Thursday until June 5. The duration of exceptional measures is “subject to substantial uncertainty,” according to Yellen.



Read More...